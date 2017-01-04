A routine traffic stop has led to drug charges against a Chatham man.

Local OPP say on Jan. 3 shortly after midnight, an officer pulled a vehicle over for not having a rear license plate.

While investigating, police say the officer discovered a small quantity of crystal meth, hydromorphone, marijuana and open liquor.

A 32-year-old Chatham man is charged with three counts of possession, driving while under suspension, driving without insurance, driving without authorized plates, and with having open liquor.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Sally Ann falls just short of campaign goal This is how it’s done »