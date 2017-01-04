Drug charges for local man
A routine traffic stop has led to drug charges against a Chatham man.
Local OPP say on Jan. 3 shortly after midnight, an officer pulled a vehicle over for not having a rear license plate.
While investigating, police say the officer discovered a small quantity of crystal meth, hydromorphone, marijuana and open liquor.
A 32-year-old Chatham man is charged with three counts of possession, driving while under suspension, driving without insurance, driving without authorized plates, and with having open liquor.
Comments
« Sally Ann falls just short of campaign goal This is how it’s done »