From left, Cpl. Sidney DeLong, Cpl. Leif Kiyoshk, Pvt. Sebastian Smith and Pvt. Matthew Duquette of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment help deliver food packages for Chatham Goodfellows Dec. 21. More than 1,370 families received toys and food from Chatham Goodfellows this year. The porchlight campaign raised over $41,900 and the street sales campaign raised over $31,500.

