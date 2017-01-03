The Chatham-Kent Public Library staff invite you to escape the winter blues by enjoying a library book, magazine, or movie and earn ballots to win a prize pack from the CKPL Shop and a copy of CK Reads’ chosen title: Girl Runner by Carrie Snyder.

Participants can earn a ballot for every three items checked out from CKPL’s teen and adult collections from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28. Choose to read or listen to books, ebooks, eaudiobooks, magazines, digital magazines or playaways, or watch DVDs as part of your winter library experience.

This year, the grand prize includes a prize pack from the CKPL Shop and a copy of Girl Runner by Carrie Snyder. The grand prize draw will take place March 3. In addition, each library branch will draw one lucky participant in each community for a gift bag of library goodies.

The “All that Glitters” Winter Library Program is an initiative aimed at encouraging literacy and promoting the library services offered in each community. This program is open to all CKPL cardholders age 13 and over. No library card? Come in and get one. The more you visit the library and the more you borrow, the more chances you have to win.

For more information please visit the CKPL website at www.ckpl.ca or call 519-354-2940.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« DCC mural to stay in storage until a new indoor home found Aggravated assault »