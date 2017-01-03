Thanks to a concerned neighbour, police tracked down a break-and-enter suspect Monday.

The neighbour called 911 to report a possible break and enter next door. Officers arrived and searched through the building for suspects, finding none. But witness statements and investigation let them to a 23-year-old Chatham man at a nearby residence.

The man is charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police returned the stolen goods to the property owner.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Aggravated assault Hope optimistic over federal Internet ruling »