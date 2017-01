A Chatham man faces charges after someone punched another man in the head Monday.

Police say the victim was knocked unconscious by the blow, and suffered inner ear damage from the attack.

A 27-year-old Chatham man is charged with aggravated assault, and for breaching conditions to not be in the area of Chatham where the attack occurred.

