It seems Thursday night was a test run for some folks for New Year’s celebrations or over indulgence.

Chatham-Kent police report arresting several folks around the municipality, starting in the evening and ending this morning, for being drunk in public.

It began at 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Officers responded to a suspicious person complaint on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg. The cops arrived to find a man drunk to the point he was unable to care for himself, police say.

A 28-year-old Walpole Island man is charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Just 40 minutes later, down on King Street East in Chatham, officers received a call about an unwanted person. They found a man who was well into his cups.

A 57-year-old Chatham man is charged with being boozed up in public.

At 3 a.m., officers were again dealing with a drunk. This time on Edgar Street in Chatham. Another unwanted person call, and another person too drunk to care for himself.

A 34-year-old Chatham man is charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

And at 6:30 a.m., a time when many of us are either asleep or just waking up, the cops had to go to Timmins crescent because of a disturbance. What did they find? Another drunk dude unable to care for himself.

This time, it was a 31-year-old man who got tossed into jail until sober and is facing drunk in public charges.

