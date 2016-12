A Chatham man is facing assault charges after someone beat up a cab driver in Chatham last night.

Police say at about 8 p.m., a man punched out a taxi driver on Joseph Street in Chatham.

Officers arrived and quickly located their suspect.

The cabbie suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Drunks’ night out in C-K Hilarious options to deal with our crows »