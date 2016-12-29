Ho, ho, holy crap, another domestic dispute in Chatham-Kent yesterday.

Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance at a Wallaceburg residence Wednesday morning about 10 a.m.

Officers learned a man threatened his girlfriend while they argued, and then took the vehicle of the woman’s mother without her consent.

To add to that, the man was out on bail with conditions to not speak with the woman.

A 50-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with breach of recognizance and two counts of uttering threats.

