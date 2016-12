A Chatham woman faces serious charges after someone brandished an imitation handgun during a domestic dispute recently.

Police say on Tuesday, just after midnight, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in Chatham.

The investigation revealed a woman used an imitation handgun and threatened the lift of the victim during the argument.

A 20-year-old Chatham woman is charged with uttering threats to kill, and assault with a weapon.

