Local insurance brokers got into the holiday spirit recently, donating 50 blankets and $500 to four local non-profit groups.

The brokers hand delivered the donations to the Word of Life Church in Blenheim, the Thamesville Sertoma Club, the Dresden Community Church, and the Salvation Army in Chatham, pictured above.

The organizations were chosen because they provide necessary services to residents of the community, especially during the holiday season.

This is the ninth year the Chatham-Kent Insurance Brokers Association has donated.

“We all feel really blessed this time of year, but some people struggle to provide food and gifts for their children,” Roberta Giffin president of the association, said in a release. “We wanted to give back and provide some support to local organizations that provide essential services to our community.”

