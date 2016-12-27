You may think police have heard it all in terms of excuses for speeding.

You may be right.

The following statements are actual quotes that Chatham-Kent Police Service officers have received from drivers who were stopped for speeding:

“I have something wrong with my battery and I was trying to charge it fast.”

“I just washed my truck and I was trying to dry it off.”

“I was practicing my lines for a play and must have been pushing on the gas pedal.”

“The speedometer is in miles per hour and that’s why I was going 80 mph.”

“I am just keeping up with traffic (there was no other traffic around).”

“I had to pass the truck because it pulled out in front of me (no truck around).”

“I have a vibration in the car when driving at high speeds and I was trying to figure out what it was.”

“What 60 km/h zone?”

“This is an old car, there’s no way I could have been going that fast.”

“I’m not in a hurry, just late for an appointment.”

