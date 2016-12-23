At this time of the year, for many, it’s shop ’til you drop. For others, it’s shoplift ’til you’re stopped.

That was the case last night at a Grand Avenue West business in Chatham. Police say they received a call about 9:15 in regards to a shoplifting complaint.

A man had left the store with an item in his possession that he made no attempt to pay for. Officers found the man outside the business and arrested him. A search also found a small quantity of hydromorphone, police say.

A 31-year-old Chatham man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to comply.

