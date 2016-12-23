Shoplifting, possession charges for local man
At this time of the year, for many, it’s shop ’til you drop. For others, it’s shoplift ’til you’re stopped.
That was the case last night at a Grand Avenue West business in Chatham. Police say they received a call about 9:15 in regards to a shoplifting complaint.
A man had left the store with an item in his possession that he made no attempt to pay for. Officers found the man outside the business and arrested him. A search also found a small quantity of hydromorphone, police say.
A 31-year-old Chatham man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to comply.