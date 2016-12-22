Three years of harassment
More than three years of harassment appears to be over for a young Chatham woman.
Police say it began in February of 2013, when a female youth had Facebook and Twitter accounts using the victim’s identity. The social media accounts were used to communicate with a boy and start a relationship.
The following summer, in August, police say someone called the victim’s boyfriend and fabricated an abduction.
And this past September, police say someone used a Tinder smart phone app to communicate with another boy, identifying herself as the victim.
On Wednesday night, police arrested a 20-year-old Chatham woman and charged her with mischief, criminal harassment, and 44 counts of sending a message in a false name.