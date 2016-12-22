Local man wins big in GMC contest
Jeff McKay was just hoping for a few bucks more for his trade-in when he visited Heuvelmans Chev/GMC in Chatham Dec. 22. What he instead received was up to $35,000 towards a new vehicle.
KcKay took part in GMC’s Connect & Win event. He brought his 2011 GMC Sierra pickup in for appraisal, and with the help of salesperson Larry DeFraeye, he hit the vehicular jackpot. McKay won one of 17 vehicles GMC is giving away across Canada.
McKay couldn’t believe his good fortune.
“I just came in to get my trade in appraised,” he said. “I knew they had the contest going on and I took a shot in the dark.”
That shot hit the bull’s eye.
“Any cash value would have been nice,” McKay said, admitting he quickly has to make a decision on what vehicle to choose, as he only has until Jan. 3. The contest, which began Dec. 2, ends at that point.
“I’ll probably go back into a truck,” he said. “I might as well get full value on the prize.”
McKay said he likes GMC products, and the folks at Heuvelmans.
“They treat me well,” he said.
DeFraeye, who has been at Heuvelmans for 32 years, said when they learned McKay had won, staff throughout the dealership went wild. Dealer principle Scott Heuvelmans agreed,
“This is what we all dream about,” he said of giving a top prize in a GM contest to a local customer.