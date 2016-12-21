One Response to Square Dancing Fun

Devon Spurgeon, 7, is in the full Christmas spirit in the arms of Rebecca Evans while Spurgeon and his Meadow Cress schoolmates met up with members of the square dance club of the Active Lifestyle Centre Dec. 15. As the elders taught the children the intricacies of square dancing, one couldn’t tell which group was having more fun.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Live Well event combats the winter blahs Committee washes hands of well water issue »