One Response to Road closure, then reopening in front of condo project

King Street West between Fifth Street and William in Chatham will be closed for much of the day Wednesday.

Crews will be shifting the concrete barriers in front of Boardwalk on the Thames. The barriers have blocked off one lane of the road for more than three years, but on Wednesday, they’ll be moved out of the way to reopen the north side of the roadway.

Municipal officials say the sidewalk in front of the project will remain closed.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Capitol Theatre back in municipal hands Ontario Works caseload declining locally »