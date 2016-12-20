Road closure, then reopening in front of condo project

Dec 20 • Feature Story, Local News1 Comment on Road closure, then reopening in front of condo project

1215boardwalkonthamescondoweb

King Street West between Fifth Street and William in Chatham will be closed for much of the day Wednesday.

Crews will be shifting the concrete barriers in front of Boardwalk on the Thames. The barriers have blocked off one lane of the road for more than three years, but on Wednesday, they’ll be moved out of the way to reopen the north side of the roadway.

Municipal officials say the sidewalk in front of the project will remain closed.

 Share

Comments

comments

About the Author:

One Response to Road closure, then reopening in front of condo project

  1. Chris says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:04 pm

    I’m assuming that means work has stopped for the foreseeable future at the site.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

« »