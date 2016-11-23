2 Responses to Cops remind you to not drink and drive

Chatham-Kent OPP and municipal police, with the assistance of various support services and agencies, publicly kicked off the seasonal RIDE campaign Friday.

Showcasing various ways a person who has too much to drink can get home – from Home James to taxi services, to tow trucks and even a hearse – the gathering illustrated how decisions made can hugely influence the outcome.

“It’s very important to send the message to take an alternative ride home,” Const. Doug Cowell of the Chatham-Kent Police Service said. “And it’s a total community effort.”

He said it’s nonsensical for someone to drink alcohol and then drive home, and points to the readily accessible alternatives. Home James, where volunteers will come and drive you and your vehicle home for a donation, tops the list. Cabs are another obvious option.

Home James is running every weekend from now until New Year’s.

“There is no reason to ever get behind the wheel and take that chance,” Cowell said.

Police said the RIDE programs would concentrate on weekends to deter drinking and driving, but would also set up at different times, as Christmas parties and festive activities can see people drinking at times other than Friday and Saturday nights.

“Any time of the day, there could be RIDE out,” Cowell said.

He added that while provincial grant money fuels most of the RIDE checks, platoons will set aside some of their time to set up spot checks as well.

The RIDE program and other campaigns to deter drinking and driving seem to be working, police say, as fewer people are being arrested and charged with impaired driving these days. But texting and talking on a cell phone while driving is also a concern, one that is now much more prevalent than drinking and driving.

Cowell said when police set up spot checks, it’s for more than just checking to see if someone is behind the wheel after drinking.

“They’ve pulled right up to the officers and they weren’t wearing a seat belt, or they were on their phones,” he said of inattentive drivers.

Home James has seen an influx of people making use of its services. Last year, its volunteers gave 662 rides home, up from 517 in 2012, transporting 1,439 people, and raising more than $14,000 for charity in the process. Organizers expect another busy year.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Students flock to skilled trades expo Quilters help Goodfellows keep kids warm this Christmas »