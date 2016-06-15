Trouble on the trail as residents object

A group of Grande River Line and Riverview Line residents are seeking to lobby Chatham-Kent Council in hope of stopping a planned 20-kilometre cycling/walking trail along the Thames River west of Chatham.

Jack Parry and Marc Roszell, who live on opposite sides of the river, say cost, logistics and public safety concerns mean council should opt out of the project.

Earlier this month, council approved the Round the River Route Trail project’s design process, committing nearly $1.3 million of the project’s $5.8 million cost.

That amount includes a $325,000 in grant funding under the provincial Ontario Municipal Cycling Infrastructure Program.

Parry, whose family has lived along the road for four generations, said he has “several” problems with the plan.

“Chatham-Kent can’t even afford to fix its bridges or balance a budget and yet council can find $6 million for a bike trail? Someone’s got their priorities messed up.

They say they can take the money out of this budget but they don’t have it in another to fix what’s falling apart. To us taxpayer’s, it’s all coming out of the same jeans, just a different pocket.”

He said he believes councillors were blinded by the provincial grant and the pledge by Commercial Alcohols for $250,000 if the project proceeds.

“They look at what they think is free money and they lose their perspective,” he said. “How can they even think of spending half a million just to figure out where the trail will go? Shouldn’t that tell them something?”

Parry said council is appealing to a narrow interest group and no one from the municipality has even contacted property owners.

“There’s about 14 people who will use this when they could be using all of the green space in the city,” he said. “What we have now are bicycle riders who are a pain in the butt; they have no concern about being hit. Somebody’s going to get killed on this road.”

Marc Roszell said competitive bikers run in packs and this would simply encourage more.

“These are racing enthusiasts; they won’t use the bike paths, they will use the road. If they did use the paths they’d run over some little kid or someone walking.”

Chatham-Kent manager of parks and open spaces Jeff Bray said residents concerns will be addressed during the next phase of planning later this year.

“We met with advocates to determine if there was a need for the project and we spoke with council to see if there was political will,” he said. “The next step is public meetings to determine low-level design.”

Bray said preliminary design work calls for an asphalt trail 1.5 metres wide to be built on the sides of the roads opposite to the river.

“From what we know of the drainage, property ownership issues, hydro poles and transformers, the trail will be on the side of the roads away from the river, he said.

Jack’s wife Jane said there’s “no way” she’d allow a child to use a trail as close to the road as this one appears to be.

“If they put the trail on the farmland side they have to move countless mailboxes and poles. If it’s on the river side there are ditches that have they will have to level. Either way you’re going to have kids a few feet away from transport trucks and farm vehicles on a road where people routinely speed over 80 kilometres per hour. It doesn’t make sense.”

Bray said the actual width of the trail will be determined by how much room exists through available right-of-way.

He said there is no consideration being given to expropriation.

“We have sufficient room within the right-of-way,” he said.

Roszell said he doesn’t believe having a trail that cuts through working farms is proper.

“A lot of the time, the road goes through the farm,” he said. “We need to be able to get back and forth to farm the land. I have semis (transport trucks) to haul corn and wagons to move grain. Sometimes I’m moving upwards of 30 tons and now I have to do it with a bike path in the middle?”

Both men say they support the concept of hiking and biking but only where it makes sense.

Parry said he called his municipal councillor and was told that no one else is objecting.

“If that’s true, it’s because they don’t know what’s going on because they haven’t been contacted,” he said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of people who are concerned.”

He’s asking that anyone interested in learning more about the project contact him at 519-354-0694.

Roszell said he knows of farmers who have to drive around to another concession to work their land because the municipality won’t repair bridges in rural areas.

“I think the rural councillors need to take a stand and remember that we can’t just have things for Chatham residents,” he said.

Parry agreed, noting, “Chatham people get the cookies and we get the crumbs. That’s just the way things are done around here.”

