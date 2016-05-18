3 Responses to Railway tab $3,000 weekly

Local taxpayers are paying $3,000 each week that Chatham-Kent council refuses to sell assets of WDC Rail and Coun. Michael Bondy doesn’t understand why.

“What we’re doing is spending the equivalent of my annual property taxes each and every week on this. We might as well take the money out and burn it for all the good we’re getting for it,” he said. “No one outside of council and staff think it’s a good idea to hold onto this.”

By a 10-6 vote, council rejected Bondy’s motion last week to sell assets of the 42-kilometer long railway running between Wallaceburg, Dresden and Chatham.

Council formed WDC Rail to hold the assets of the line, which it bought from CSX Transportation. CXS notified the municipality that it was discontinuing rail service in 2006 and council acquired the line for $3.6 million in 2013.

C-K economic development officials have cited the line as a key factor in its pursuit of a world-class size fertilizer plant to be established in North Kent by a Chinese firm.

Bondy said interest on the loan to purchase the line and maintenance costs amount to $150,000 per year.

“We’ve been trying to sell this as a railway line for years,” he said. “No one wants it just as no one is going to build the fantasy fertilizer plant. Just because we made a bad deal doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get out of it.”

He said the track’s rail lines are in good shape and there will be some market for gravel and ties.

“Whatever we get from the sale will decrease the loan and our interest. It just makes economic sense.”

Bondy said he isn’t opposed to Chinese investment but believes the focus on one major deal may be hurting the municipality’s chances in the long run.

“It’s as if there’s a belief that we need a big, shiny project to justify the time and expense of the trips to China,” he said. “I’d love to see the billions from this project just show up but we’re kidding ourselves. Let’s put our effort where it will do some good.”

Mayor Randy Hope has pegged the size of the fertilizer plant investment at more than $1.2 billion with tax revenue in the $2 to $3 million annual range.

Bondy said the fertilizer plant idea has always been a long shot.

“We need to convince the province to take 1,000 acres of prime agricultural land out of production, talk five adjacent farmers to all selling us our land and then battle with all of their neighbours who will likely go to the province to object. This is an OMB (Ontario Municipal Board) nightmare waiting to happen. If we get that far we have carbon tax issues to deal with,” he said.

If the fertilizer plant was such a good idea, Bondy said private railway operators would be more than eager to be involved.

“If there is money to be made, railways will be there,” he said. “The fact that no private industry is interested tells me a lot.”

North Kent councillor Joe Faas, who voted against the motion, said he opposed it because selling the railway is an irreversible option.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said. “There will be no chance of re-establishing a line.”

He said the municipality needs to “keep our options open. I’d like it if we had agreements tomorrow but this is potentially such a big deal we need some patience.”

He said in addition to the rumoured fertilizer plant, other businesses could make use of the track. “Once we have a large, viable user more will follow.”

Bondy said he won’t be bringing the motion forward again until next year.

“In order to have council reconsider the motion, I’d need a two thirds majority and considering that the vote wasn’t close, there isn’t any point. I’m not happy to have to bring it back next year but unless a miracle happens, I’ll have to do that.”

Voting in favour of selling the railway assets were councillors David VanDamme, Steve Pinsonneault, Doug Sulman, Frank Vercouteren and Trevor Thompson.

Those opposing to selling were councillors Mark Authier, Bryon Fluker, Karen Herman, Joe Faas, Carmen McGregor, Darrin Canniff, Brock McGregor, Bob Myers, Derek Robertson and Mayor Randy Hope.

Councillor Jeff Wesley declared a conflict and Leon Leclair was absent.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Jim Blake Jim is a media professional with more than three decades of experience as a writer, editor and publisher. A founding member of the Canadian Managing Editors Association and former Governor of the National Newspaper Awards he has been recognized locally provincially and nationally. He has been honoured individually and as a member of news teams on many occasions for writing, editing and design work. A long-time community volunteer Jim has served as chair of the Chatham-Kent United Way, has assisted in community and municipal advocacy and planning groups and health care fundraising.

« Soaring music of pipe organs interests locals Escape room offers thoughtful fun »