One Response to Keep snakes off our streets

Sir: I enjoy reading your paper very much. I particularly like the letters to the editor.

In regards to the letter from the Sept. 19 edition from Marvel Warwick – “Snakes disturb local residents” – I agree 100%. Why should a senior or any person be terrified to walk or drive down McFarlane Street for fear of seeing a reptile? A boa constrictor isn’t poisonous, but it can be dangerous.

How soon people forget two innocent little boys losing their lives to a boa in New Brunswick.

There are bylaws for geese, chickens, pitbulls, the number of cats and dogs a person can own, where a smoker can light up, where people can bike and skateboard, and there are licenses for dogs. What is it going to take for Chatham-Kent council to develop a bylaw regarding snakes? Will it take an unnecessary death and a lawsuit?

We would not be allowed to walk down the street or go to a store with a lion or a tiger. To walk a dog, it has to be on a leash.

You are not allowed to have a raccoon for a pet or a monkey because they can become dangerous.

Many years ago, when the circus came to Chatham by train, the council and mayor at the time ruled the train was not allowed to sit overnight carrying snakes that appear in circus acts – for the protection of the public. How times change. Now snake owners seem to get special treatment and there’s no protection for the public.

L.V.M. Weaver

Chatham

